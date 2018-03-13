Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Adopt Inclusion Riders for All Films Made Through Their Production Company

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are answering actress Frances McDormand's passionate call during her memorable Best Actress acceptance speech at the Oscars earlier this month.

After McDormand called for Hollywood players to adopt inclusion riders into their contracts to ensure gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets, on Monday, it was announced that Affleck and Damon's production company -- Pearl Street Films -- is doing just that.

Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni, the head of strategic outreach for the company, tweeted the news, also thanking Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan for first announcing that his company -- Outlier Society Productions -- would adopt the rider for its future projects.

"@michaelb4jordan Thank you for always supporting broader representation in the industry," she tweeted. "On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, @benaffleck, Jennifer Todd, Drew Vinton & I will be adopting the #InclusionRider for all of our projects moving forward."

.@michaelb4jordan Thank you for always supporting broader representation in the industry. On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, @BenAffleck, Jennifer Todd, Drew Vinton & I will be adopting the #InclusionRider for all of our projects moving forward. https://t.co/ODit24D2Rb — Fanshen (@fanshen) March 13, 2018

For more on what an inclusion rider entails, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Matt Damon Talks Time's Up: 'I Should Get in the Back Seat and Close My Mouth for a While'

Michael B. Jordan Vows to Adopt Inclusion Rider to Support the 'Women & Men Who Are Leading This Fight'

What Is an 'Inclusion Rider'? Frances McDormand's Oscars Speech Explained