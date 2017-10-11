Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton After She Claims He Groped Her During a 'TRL' Interview

Hilarie Burton received an apology from Ben Affleck on Wednesday after she accused him of groping her while she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live.

"I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize," the 45-year-old actor wrote.

The alleged incident came to light on Tuesday after a fan tweeted that Affleck should have "kept quiet" about the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, given his history with Burton.