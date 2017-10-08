Ben Affleck Happily Supports Lindsay Shookus at SNL After-Party: Pics!
Looks like the SNL after-party was the place to be this weekend!
Ben Affleck stepped out to support his girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, at the star-studded event very early Sunday morning.
After missing out on last week's season premiere after-party, Affleck arrived smiling in a casual light blue leather jacket, dark blue shirt and jeans.
Shookus was also smiles when she arrived at the party in a patterned dress, black leather jacket and flirty red sandals.
The couple first went public in July and have been spotted several times in New York over the past several months. Affleck also joined Shookus at the Emmys, where she took home an Emmy for Outstanding Sketch Variety Series for SNL.
Gal Gadot, who hosted the episode, also attended with her husband, Yaron Versano, with both wearing chic all-black ensembles. Versano sweetly escorted his wife into the party, as she was surrounded by a lot of fans asking for autographs.
Regular SNL guest Jon Hamm dropped in too, wearing a very Don Draper inspired three-piece suit and glasses, which he had sported earlier in the day for an appearance during the 2017 New Yorker Festival in Manhattan.
Other party goers included SNL musical guest Sam Smith and director Steve Spielberg, who brought along his daughter, Destry Allyn Spielberg.
The stars were all out to celebrate Gadot's hosting gig, which included a few hilarious nods to her Wonder Woman character, including a kiss with Kate McKinnon in one sketch and a showdown with a costumed Leslie Jones during the monologue.
