Ben Affleck Slams Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations -- But Rose McGowan Claims He Knew

While Weinstein, who has been fired by the Weinstein Company, apologized in a letter to The New York Times for past behavior that "has caused a lot of pain," he has denied through his lawyer and rep many of the allegations levied against him.

Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, said in a statement to ET that the initial Times story last week was "saturated with false and defamatory statements." And, after the explosive article in The New Yorkerpublished on Tuesday, which includes allegations made by actresses Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento and others, Weinsten's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement denying any allegations of non-consensual sex and retaliation.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”