Ben Affleck Spends Time With Ex Jennifer Garner and Their Kids Amid Multiple Groping Scandals

Ben Affleck reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids on Thursday, stepping for the first time since the accusations surfaced claiming the actor groped multiple women in the past.

The former couple met up to take their daughters -- Violet, 11 and Seraphina, 8 -- out for ice cream at Rori's Artisanal Creamery in Santa Monica, California.

An eyewitness tells ET that Affleck gave Garner a hug and a kiss on the head, however she "looked to not enjoy the PDA."

Affleck seemed to get along well with his daughters as they snacked on ice cream and left with their dad after the get-together. Affleck and Garner, who also share 5-year-old son Samuel, filed for divorce in April after two years of separation.