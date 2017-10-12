Ben Affleck Spends Time With Ex Jennifer Garner and Their Kids Amid Multiple Groping Scandals
Ben Affleck reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids on Thursday, stepping for the first time since the accusations surfaced claiming the actor groped multiple women in the past.
The former couple met up to take their daughters -- Violet, 11 and Seraphina, 8 -- out for ice cream at Rori's Artisanal Creamery in Santa Monica, California.
An eyewitness tells ET that Affleck gave Garner a hug and a kiss on the head, however she "looked to not enjoy the PDA."
Affleck seemed to get along well with his daughters as they snacked on ice cream and left with their dad after the get-together. Affleck and Garner, who also share 5-year-old son Samuel, filed for divorce in April after two years of separation.
WATCH: Hilarie Burton Alleges Ben Affleck Groped Her While She Was a Host on 'TRL'
Affleck has been at the center of his own sexual harassment scandal after coming out against embattled producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by dozens of women who have come forth over the last week.
Affleck tweeted on Tuesday, "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades… We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."
WATCH: Everything You Need to Know About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal -- From the Accusations to the Fallout
Following Affleck's statement, actress Rose McGowan took to Twitter with allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted her, claiming that she'd told Affleck when it happened.
"'GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT.' You said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie," McGowan claimed on Twitter.
WATCH: Ben Affleck Slams Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations -- But Rose McGowan Claims He Knew
Following McGowan's accusations, a Twitter user recalled an episode of the MTV show Total Request Live, where Affleck allegedly groped host Hilarie Burton.
"He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though," the Twitter user wrote, to which Burton responded, "I didn't forget."
The 35-year-old actress -- who is currently expecting her second child with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- then tweeted a video of a promo for a TRL special, where she candidly and rather cheerfully seems to be talking about the alleged incident.
"Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones," she captioned the clip. "I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."
WATCH: The Real Story Behind Ben Affleck's Resurfaced Touchy-Feely Interview With Canadian Reporter (Exclusive)
Affleck later responded in a terse tweet, writing, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."
On Wednesday, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler claimed that Affleck groped her during a 2014 Golden Globes party.
"I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a** at a Golden Globes party in 2014," Tendler alleged in a series of tweets. "He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack."
"I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?" she continued. "Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again."
On Wednesday, a source close to Affleck told ET, "Ben has done things in the past in jest that could be seen as over the top or inappropriate, but he would never intentionally hurt or harass anyone."