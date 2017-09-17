Ben Affleck Supports Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus as She Wins an Emmy for 'Saturday Night Live' -- See the Video
Ben Affleck is a supportive boyfriend!
The 45-year-old actor was side by side with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, as she won an Emmy for Outstanding Sketch Variety Series for Saturday Night Live on Sunday.
Though the pair didn't pose for photos on the red carpet, Affleck entered L.A. Live's Microsoft Theater right behind Shookus, who was dressed in a slinky black dress with a thigh-high slit.
A source backstage at the Emmys tells ET that “Ben looked thrilled to support Lindsay and even accompanied her as she did press on her Emmy win.”
Saturday Night Live tied Westworld as the most nominated series on Sunday night, with 22 nominations.
Affleck and Shookus enjoyed a pre-Emmys date with Larry David on Saturday night, and spent the entire weekend together last week enjoying dates around New York City.
