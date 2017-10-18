Ben Affleck Takes in a Stray Husky-- See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck is totally in love -- with a super cute husky!
The Justice League star couldn’t resist taking in an adorable stray husky he recently found, and giving it a new home.
"He fell in love with a stray dog a month ago and he's now a member of the Affleck clan," a source tells ET, adding, "Ben’s an animal fan."
Affleck was spotted with his newly adopted pet husky in Los Angeles on Thursday. The name of the super cute canine is still unknown.
As for how Affleck is doing these days, the source tells ET, "He continues to work on himself."
"He's happy," the source adds."Ben is focused on staying healthy. And he's enjoying his time with Lindsay [Shookus]."
Affleck and Shookus, a producer on Saturday Night Live, first went public with their relationship in July -- two months after he and Garner officially filed for divorce following their 2-year separation -- and have frequently been spotted hanging out in L.A. and New York over the last few months.
Affleck also joined Shookus at the 2017 Emmy Awards, where she took home an Emmy for Outstanding Sketch Variety Series for SNL.
