Ben Affleck Takes in a Stray Husky-- See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck is totally in love -- with a super cute husky!

The Justice League star couldn’t resist taking in an adorable stray husky he recently found, and giving it a new home.

"He fell in love with a stray dog a month ago and he's now a member of the Affleck clan," a source tells ET, adding, "Ben’s an animal fan."

Affleck was spotted with his newly adopted pet husky in Los Angeles on Thursday. The name of the super cute canine is still unknown.