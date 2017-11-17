Ben Barnes on 'The Punisher,' Finally Joining the Marvel Universe and Not Glorifying Gun Violence (Exclusive)

The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix, a little over a month after Marvel and Netflix announced that an Oct. 7 New York Comic-Con panel promoting the series "wouldn't be appropriate" in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting that left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured. In the ever-present climate of gun violence we live in, though, is there ever an exact right time to drop a show about an ultraviolent gunman vigilante?

"I think that was absolutely the right decision," Barnes says of the cancellation. "There is a responsibility on everyone in the entertainment industry, because we are the ones who are designating what imagery and stories to put into the public consciousness."

"It's certainly talked about on set," he adds after a thoughtful pause. "That the violence in this show is supposed to make you uncomfortable. There were times that I would turn away from seeing the screen while Jon was doing his thing." Instead of glorifying gun use, as The Punisher comics have been accused before, the series hopes to show the cost of violent acts. "Hopefully people will be able to see past guns in the trailer and be able to see their impact on the world, and the sad truth is that we live in a world where guns are a reality. But hopefully people don't [think] it's supposed to be that you're rooting for Frank Castle to be as violent as possible, because that is certainly not the way that the series is shaped."