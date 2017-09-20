Ben Harper Welcomed Fifth Child in June: Find Out His Unique Name!

Ben Harper is a dad again!

The 47-year-old musician and his wife, Jaclyn Matfus, welcomed their first child together, a son named Besso, on June 17, Harper's rep confirmed to ET.

News that they were expecting was revealed in March. Harper has four other children from previous relationships, including 16-year-old son Ellery and 12-year-old daughter Jaya from his second marriage to ex-wife Laura Dern. He also shares daughter Harris and son Charles with his first wife, Joanna Harper.

The "Steal My Kisses" singer and Matfus tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2015. This is the social advocate's first child.