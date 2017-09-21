Ben McKenzie Reveals Why He and Wife Morena Baccarin Got Married on Her Birthday

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin didn't mean to get married on her birthday... it just sort of happened that way.

During an appearance on Harry on Thursday, the 39-year-old actor opened up about their June 2 wedding, revealing that the location of their nuptials was more important to them than the actual day.

“I just got hitched,” McKenzie confirmed, showing off his wedding ring. “We wanted to get married at the Botanic Gardens in Brooklyn, which was beautiful. When we wanted to book it, which was over a year in advance in our defense, the only date available was my wife’s birthday."

“It is sweet, or so I thought,” he continued, revealing that Baccarin gave him just one rule to follow after they chose that date. "Half of her loves that and I think she just wants me to be clear that she is going to get a birthday present and there is going to be an anniversary gift and it's a whole week. She's Brazilian and birthdays are very special.”