Ben Schwartz and Kat Graham Join Voice Cast of Nickelodeon’s Reboot of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

“This incredible roster of voice actors provides a fresh take on these globally recognized characters, and they are going to bring this version of the Turtles to life in a whole new way,” said Chris Viscardi, Senior Vice President, Production and Development, Animation.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles marks the latest animated series to find new life on TV. The Powerpuff Girls returned to the Cartoon Network in 2016 with the introduction of a fourth Powerpuff, Bliss. The network also brought back Samurai Jack for a fifth and final season after 13 years off the air. And a reboot of DuckTales premiered on DisneyXD in September, with Schwartz also lending his voice to Dewey Duck.