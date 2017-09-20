Ben Stiller Gives Health Update, Reveals He's 3 Years Cancer-Free: 'I'm Really Happy'
Ben Stiller is feeling "really happy" and healthy these days.
The 51-year-old actor was a guest on Wednesday's episode of the Today show, where he gave fans an update on his health following his battle with prostate cancer.
"I'm three years, now, cancer-free," Stiller said. "And I'm really happy that getting the word out there, about the PSA [prostate-specific antigen] test, has actually made a little bit of a difference, I think. A lot of people talk to me, and also the United States Preventive Services Task Force changed their guideline and recommended that you speak with your doctor about taking the test. So, I think it's a good move."
The PSA test is a blood test that's primarily used to screen for prostate cancer. It measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood. Stiller, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer after taking the test, is now advocating that more testing be done for men.
"If it was up to me, I would say every guy should get tested after the age of 40, 45, especially if you have a family history," he told Today during his visit to the show last November. "If I hadn't taken this test, I wouldn't have known."
Stiller also stopped by Live With Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday, where he echoed those statements.
"There was a test I took called the PSA test that detected [the cancer], so I just wanted to get the word out about that," he shared. "What I learned was that a lot of the guidelines say that you don't necessarily have to take it. For me, it's what made the difference -- it could’ve been a lot worse."
"I was 47 when I took the test, but the guidelines say you should take it around 50," he added. "I say you should discuss it with your doctor."