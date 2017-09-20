Ben Stiller Gives Health Update, Reveals He's 3 Years Cancer-Free: 'I'm Really Happy'

"If it was up to me, I would say every guy should get tested after the age of 40, 45, especially if you have a family history," he told Today during his visit to the show last November. "If I hadn't taken this test, I wouldn't have known."



Stiller also stopped by Live With Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday, where he echoed those statements.



"There was a test I took called the PSA test that detected [the cancer], so I just wanted to get the word out about that," he shared. "What I learned was that a lot of the guidelines say that you don't necessarily have to take it. For me, it's what made the difference -- it could’ve been a lot worse."



"I was 47 when I took the test, but the guidelines say you should take it around 50," he added. "I say you should discuss it with your doctor."