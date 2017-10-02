Ben Stiller Has a Father-Daughter Moment With 15-Year-old Ella at New York Film Festival -- See the Pics!
There were two Stillers on the red carpet this weekend!
Ben Stiller made a rare appearance with his 15-year-old daughter, Ella, on Sunday night at the 55th New York Film Festival for the premiere of his film, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).
PHOTO: 'Risky Business' Babe Rebecca De Mornay Looks Ageless as She Steps Out With Look-Alike Daughter
Ella looked elegant in a green mini-dress and heels as she posed alongside her suited-up dad.
The father-daughter duo also mingled at the event, posing with the 51-year-old actor's young co-star, Grace Van Patten.
It was only appropriate that Ben had his daughter tag along while promoting his movie, as the film centers around an estranged family that gathers together in New York to celebrate the artistic work of their father, played by Dustin Hoffman. Adam Sandler and Emma Thompson also star in the flick.
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) will be released on Oct. 13.
'The Ben Stiller Show' Turns 25! Looking Back on the Cult Classic With Ben Stiller
Ella isn't the only teenage Hollywood heir to hit the red carpet. Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, often joins her look-alike mom at premieres.
Here's a look at the gorgeous mother-daughter duo: