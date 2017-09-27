FLASHBACK: 'The Ben Stiller Show' Turns 25! Why the Actor Laughed at Winning an Emmy for the Series

“Seriously, I gotta say there were people out there who liked the show. I run into them in the street every once in a while,” Stiller told the press room, adding: “For the people who liked the show, this is nice. It kind of translated.”

Popular sketches from the series included parodies of Die Hard,Cops, TheLast of the Mohicans, and Cape Fear. Having already displayed his Tom Cruise impression in a parody of The Color of Money on SNL, two more sketches on TBSS solidified Stiller’s connection to the star that would culminate with Cruise’s appearance in 2008’s Tropic Thunder.

“We all know exactly how great it would have been,” said Cross in the press room postmortem. His HBO sketch series with Odenkirk, Mr. Show with Bob and David, became one of the most significant collaborations of any of the TBSS writers. The pair last appeared together in the 2015 Netflix series With Bob and David, and will share screen time with Tom Hanks next year in The Post, a Steven Spielberg-directed film about the Pentagon Papers