Benji Madden Wishes 'Beautiful Wife' Cameron Diaz a Happy Birthday -- See the Sweet Pic!

"Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife. I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE," Madden captioned a photo of himself and Diaz snuggled up to one another on a boat. "I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only."

The 38-year-old musician continued to gush over his wife of two years, writing: "You got me til the end, baby."