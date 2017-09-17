The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmys
Emmy Rossum was simply stunning and sported one of our favorite looks of the night. The Shameless star wowed in a strapless, sparkly Zac Posen dress with green jewels. She glammed up the look even more with lush Hollywood curls.
All eyes were on newly engaged Mandy Moore and her gorgeous sparkler. The This Is Us star exuded glamour in a strapless black-and-white Carolina Herrera gown with custom Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Her bright pink lip gave the entire look the perfect pop of color.
On the other side of the spectrum, there were a handful of not-so-memorable Emmy looks, including Ariel Winter's black Zuhair Murad lace gown, which could have done without the extra front slit.
Neve Campbell's black fringed and sequined flapper-inspired Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture aged her overall look and was among our least favorites of the night.
Another fashion misstep was Kathryn Hahn. The Transparent star’s hair and makeup was on point, but her Vintage Courreges Couture gown, which featured polka dots and stripes on the top, was unflattering and draped down over her figure.
