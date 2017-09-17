The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmys

The stars pulled out all the stops at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!

From fierce and stunning ensembles to less than favorable looks, Hollywood's finest celebrated another year of outstanding television programming at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, showing off their selections on the red carpet.

As the celebs made their way into the ceremony, heads turned for the right -- and wrong -- reasons. Here are the best and worst dressed stars from the annual event!

Among the actresses who stood out was Insecure star Issa Rae, who looked red hot in a knockout custom Vera Wang one-shouldered dress, which featured dual-length sleeves.