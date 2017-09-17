Emmys

The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmys

By Liz Calvario‍ Desiree Murphy‍
Photo: Getty Images
The stars pulled out all the stops at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!
 
From fierce and stunning ensembles to less than favorable looks, Hollywood's finest celebrated another year of outstanding television programming at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, showing off their selections on the red carpet. 
 
As the celebs made their way into the ceremony, heads turned for the right -- and wrong -- reasons. Here are the best and worst dressed stars from the annual event!
 
Among the actresses who stood out was Insecure star Issa Rae, who looked red hot in a knockout custom Vera Wang one-shouldered dress, which featured dual-length sleeves.
Issa Rae at 2017 Emmys
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum was simply stunning and sported one of our favorite looks of the night. The Shameless star wowed in a strapless, sparkly Zac Posen dress with green jewels. She glammed up the look even more with lush Hollywood curls. 

Emmy Rossum at 2017 Emmys
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

All eyes were on newly engaged Mandy Moore and her gorgeous sparkler. The This Is Us star exuded glamour in a strapless black-and-white Carolina Herrera gown with custom Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Her bright pink lip gave the entire look the perfect pop of color.

 
Photo: Frazier Harrison/Getty Images

On the other side of the spectrum, there were a handful of not-so-memorable Emmy looks, including Ariel Winter's black Zuhair Murad lace gown, which could have done without the extra front slit. 

Ariel Winter at 2017 Emmys
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Neve Campbell's black fringed and sequined flapper-inspired Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture aged her overall look and was among our least favorites of the night.

Neve Campbell at 2017 Emmys
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another fashion misstep was Kathryn Hahn. The Transparent star’s hair and makeup was on point, but her Vintage Courreges Couture gown, which featured polka dots and stripes on the top, was unflattering and draped down over her figure. 

Kathryn Hahn at 2017 Emmys
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

