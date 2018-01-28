The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2018 GRAMMYs

The stars dressed to impress at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards!

Stepping out in a mix of bright colors and strikingly sexy ensembles, the A-listers certainly didn't disappoint with their stylish looks for music's biggest night at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.



ET's rounded up the most memorable outfits from this year's awards show -- from the ones we can't stop obsessing over, to the ones that left us a bit confused.



Hailee Steinfeld's ensemble was one of our favorites of the night. The "Most Girls" singer seemingly took a cue from Kylie Jenner, rocking a pair of bright purple, thigh-high Alexandre Vauthier boots with a white dress from the same designer. Jenner first sported the bold footwear last April to a party in Los Angeles.



Cardi B also rocked a shade of purple, donning a lavender Mohammed Ashi gown with butterfly sleeves. She completed the look with an effortless updo, Christian Louboutin pumps and Messika jewelry.



Proving once again that she's the queen of the GRAMMYs red carpet fashion, Lady Gaga stunned in a long-sleeved Armani Privé gown, which featured a lace top and full black skirt. She amped up the edge with ultra-glam makeup, a fishtail braid and her signature sky-high platform heels.



As for stars that missed the mark, Anna Kendrick's black-and-gray Balmain suit paired with a lace top and pink heels just didn't do it for us.



Sarah Silverman was another star whose ensemble felt too informal. She accessorized her Maggie Marylin dress with Beladora jewelry, fishnet stockings and Jimmy Choo combat boots.



