Gigi Hadid Radiates in Bright Yellow, Zendaya Rocks a Tulle Jumpsuit & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

Gucci ruled the weekend dressing A-listers at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in their most lavish garbs. Gigi Hadid shined bright in a full Ralph Lauren ensemble and Kate Bosworth claimed the title of Street Style Queen with a one-sleeved floral blouse.

As the weather continues to drop and the cool breeze starts to flow, stars like Krysten Ritter and Alexa Chung are cozying up with oversized statement coats. Meanwhile, red carpet fashion continues to outshine itself with over-the-top detailing and embellishments.

From streetwear to red carpet glamour, these celebrities slayed the fashion game for the week of Nov. 5. ET has all the details on the best dressed stars -- and where you can get their looks!