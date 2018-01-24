Mandy Moore Wows in Cobalt Blue, Chloe Grace Moretz Goes Gothic Chic & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

Dare to be bold!

There's no need to encourage the actresses who made this week's Best Dressed list to take risks with their looks, because they already have!

These fashion mavens each have their own unique sense of style and know what works best for them. Take Sasha Lane, for example; the indie actress and American Honey breakout star embraced her grunge style with an edgy ensemble at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Yara Shahidi did not hold back when designing her Screen Actors Guild Awards gown-turned jumpsuit, and Tessa Thompson gave us life with two equally fashionable looks while in Park City, Utah.

ET has all the details on the best dressed celebrities that slayed the fashion game for the week of Jan. 21.

Mandy Moore

It's as if this dress was made for her! The This Is Us star dazzled at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old actress stepped out in a custom-made cobalt blue embroidered sequin slip gown from the Ralph Lauren Collection. The simple yet elegant dress was dressed up with a matching Judith Leiber box clutch, worth $1,495, and $595 Jimmy Choo "Kaylee" heels that featured silver jewels.

Moore added a touch of glam with Niwaka Jewelry Hanakago earrings that feature 18-karat white gold, diamonds, tsavorites, blue sapphires and green agate. She also had two sparkling Yaegasumi white gold-and-diamond rings from the same designer.

Yara Shahidi

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Grown-ish leading lady also arrived looking straight out of a runway at the SAG Awards. The 17-year-old starlet strutted her stuff in a bespoke Ralph Lauren Collection strapless silk cady tuxedo jumpsuit with a giant silk faille bow and side stripe.

She outfitted the statement look with Jimmy Choo heels and dangling earrings by Tiffany & Co. She wore her hair in au naturel curls and added a touch of glamour with a cranberry lip.

ET chatted with the actress on the SAG red carpet where she dished on her overall look.

"It was originally supposed to be a dress, but I like to move, and they were so nice to make some pants for me, so I'd get my tuxedo dreams," she said. "And I have this huge bow because why not be a little extra."

Natalia Dyer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Stranger Things star looked straight out of a storybook on the same red carpet.

The 21-year-old actress indulged in her inner princess, donning a black velvet and ecru taffeta ball gown from Dior's Spring 2017 Haute Couture collection that was hand-painted and embroidered with astrological motifs. She paired the dress with Christian Louboutin heels and Beladora earrings.

She finished the look by pulling her hair back in a bun and rocking winged eyeliner, dramatic brows and a nude lip.

Vanessa Kirby

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Another stunning SAG Awards attendee was The Crown star, who oozed elegance in a blush Valentino lace gown.

The delicate piece featured hand beaded and embroidered floral detailing with an array of colorful sequins. She accessorized with Rupert Sanderson heels and Niwaka jewelry, including a Kyo No Matsuri yellow gold and spessartite garnet earrings, Kyo No Matsuri multi-color stone ring and a Karahana pink gold with diamonds ring.

As for her beauty look, Kirby had a soft blue, green and gray eye paired with a bold red lip. Her hair was pulled into a messy and tousled low ponytail with a side part.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The 20-year-old actress gave off gothic vibes at the Miseducation of Cameron Post premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 22.

Moretz arrived in a blue liberty print cotton dress with silver silk metallic chiffon by The Vampire's Wife. The $830 frock featured a slim fit bodice with 3/4-length puff sleeves edged with silk metallic chiffon ruffles. She paired the comfy dress with Victorian-style metallic gold leather Jimmy Choo "Daize" lace-up booties worth $1,250 and topped off the ensemble with her blonde tresses in loose waves and a blood red pout.

Sasha Lane

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Edgy is the perfect word to describe the 22-year-old actress' overall look at The Miseducation Of Cameron Post and I Like Girls premieres during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 22.

The breakout star arrived in a red-and-white cropped hockey sweater that retails for $1,150 and a $2,990 black spaghetti fringe dress, both from Monse's Spring 2018 collection. She outfitted the grunge-inspired ensemble with black tights and black leather lace-up Christian Louboutin "Who Runs" ankle boots, retailing for $1,595.

Tessa Thompson

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Turning heads! The 34-year-old actress kept things regal in royal blue at the Sorry to Bother You premiere during Sundance on Jan. 20.

Thompson was among the best dressed in a one-sleeved, cobalt blue Solace London bodysuit with a draping sleeve and patent leather trousers. To keep warm, she added a black turtleneck by Wolford and $1,595 black Christian Louboutin "Who Runs" ankle leather boots (the same ones Lane wore!). Her handbag was also Christian Louboutin, and her eccentric white earrings that featured two different styles were designed by Jenny Bird.

Thompson also looked comfy chic at the 2018 Women at Sundance Brunch at The Shop in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 22.

The Thor: Ragnarok star was a total class act in a custom-made, red Lingua Franca sweater with the female director's names Ava [DuVernay], Greta [Gerwig], Patty [Jenkins] and Dee [Rees] written on it in cursive. The fresh-faced beauty paired the bespoke top with a camel-colored coat with black pockets and a black A-line skirt from Altuzzara's Spring 2018 collection, as well as red patent leather ankle boots.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Noam Galai/Getty Images

What a delight it was to see the This Is Us star at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23.

For her press day, Watson wore a playful, light gray wide-leg jumpsuit with sculpted detailing on one side and hand-painted Sarah Flint “Azalea” pumps in gold shimmer leather, retailing for $595.

Olivia Palermo

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lady in red! The 31-year-old model's power suit at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 show in Paris, France, on Jan. 22, was a sumptuous treat for the eyes.

Palermo wore a red wool-and-silk suit with a white silk shirt from the fashion house, accessorizing with an astrology clutch and necklaces from the same designer and tan knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.

Rita Ora

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The "Your Song" crooner nailed the double denim look while out in New York City on Jan. 25.

Known for her distinct style, a head-to-toe jean ensemble was a perfect selection for the British bombshell. The oversized jacket featured a second layer on the top which folded over and cinched at the waist. Ora paired the outfit with gold hoop earrings and white pointed-toe heels with the ankle strap over the pants.

What did you think of this week's best-dressed stars? Did you see anything else you absolutely loved? Tell us your thoughts by tweeting @LizCalvario or @etnow!

For more stylish celebs, watch below.

Additional reporting by Katie Krause and Amy Purnell.

