Marion Cotillard's Edgy Iridescent Trousers, Storm Reid's Playful Frock & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

A handful of celebrities are making their Best Dressed list debut this week, thanks to their risk-taking style!

From Storm Reid's ladylike dress to Elsa Pataky's skin-flaunting frock and Issa Rae disco-channeling ensemble, this week saw a variety of noteworthy outfits. Marion Cotillard and Kate Middleton opted for bright statement pieces, while Andra Day went all out with her entire look. Whether on a red carpet, a royal event or a Paris fashion show, these stars turned heads with their selections and we can't get enough!

ET has all the details on the best dressed celebrities that slayed the fashion game for the week of Jan. 14.

Marion Cotillard

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The 42-year-old actress traded in her usual ladylike ensembles for an edgy contemporary getup and blonde locks at the Cesar Revelations 2018 party at Le Petit Palais in Paris, France, on Jan. 15.

Cotillard rocked a black long-sleeved sweater and holographic harem pants from Balmain’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. The iridescent fabric changed colors from violet to silver to baby blue. She paired the hip look with Saint Laurent black boots and a Swarovski cuff, earring and ring in silk from the Calypso collection.

The French actress also had her newly blonde tresses in a playful half braided updo and rocked a deep red lip.

Storm Reid

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Wrinkle in Time actress was all dolled up at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California on Jan. 15.

Reid, 14, looked adorably chic in a sheer Yanina Couture frock that featured white polka dots, playful wide sleeves and a zig-zag detailing on the hemline, sleeves and collar.

The rising star kept the look simple with $695 black Jimmy Choo "Lucy" heels with an ankle strap, and her braided hair was pulled into a sophisticated side chignon.

Jimmy Choo

Yara Shahidi

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Grown-ish leading lady made a bold statement at the same red carpet. The 17-year-old actress mixed elegance with contemporary in a beautifully sculpted black Vera Wang Collection black silk tiered gown with trapunto bustier, black tulle underlay and cotton poplin high collar, retailing for $7,850.

She accessorized with a gorgeous Kat Kim Éternal Double Pavé Ring worth $4,320 (see below) and Aurate earrings.

Kat Kim Ring

Issa Rae

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Insecure star gave us major disco vibes while on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

Rae looked ready to party in this multi-colored sequin Marc Jacobs dress from the Spring 2018 collection that featured 3/4 length sleeves, a high neck and a daring open back with a black beaded rope belt around the waist. She paired the turquoise, silver and black shimmery deco print ensemble with black Yves Saint Laurent heels and a gold clutch.

For added bling, she accessorized with drop down Tiffany & Co. earrings in platinum with aquamarines and diamonds, worth a whopping $42,000.

Andra Day

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sparkles all around! At the same awards show, the 33-year-old singer oozed old Hollywood glamour in a stunning long-sleeve Giorgio Armani creation, fully embroidered in rich beading that featured various metallic jewel-toned colors. The gorgeous gown from the designer's Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection comes with a hefty price tag and retails for $27,795.

She outfitted the spectacular look with red silk Très Frais Ankle Wrap Sandals by Christian Louboutin worth $945, a Giuseppe Zanotti black clutch, gorgeous oversized pear-shaped earrings and bracelets. Her 1920's finger waved hair also featured hand-stoned Swarovski clips and her makeup was out-of-this-world.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Louboutin

Chris Hemsworth

Gotham/GC Images

It's all about layering! The Thor: Ragnarok stud was casually dressed while out in New York City on Jan. 16.

The Australian actor looked effortlessly cool in an Etro blue linen and cotton sweater worth $710, which he paired with a darker purple t-shirt underneath, a camel cardigan, dark jeans and boots. He added dark sunglasses and a grey scarf to complete his overall ensemble.

ET caught up with the actor at the premiere of his new movie, 12 Strong, where he shared how he first asked out his stunning wife, Elsa Pataky.

"I left her a voicemail and said, 'Hello, My name's Chris. Would you like to go on a date?' As you do," Hemsworth recalled, adding that a friend set them up. "I looked her up and I thought she looked very lovely and sounded like a wonderful person."

Kate Middleton

Getty Images

Coral queen! The 36-year-old pregnant Duchess of Cambridge added a pop of color to her attire on Jan. 17, when she visited London's Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Middleton was perfectly put together in a statement red-orange Boden coat that retails for $330 and is embellished with a ruffled collar, pockets and sleeves. Underneath the coat, she donned a peach-colored dress, which she paired with black suede pumps and a black clutch.

Boden

Mark Ruffalo and Sunshine Coigney

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The 50-year-old actor and his wife were fashion couple goals at the Valentino Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Fashion Week show in Paris, France, on Jan. 17.

The Avengers star rocked thick-rimmed glasses with his fuschia-colored Valentino checked suit, a crisp white button-up shirt, black tie and dress shoes.

His lovely date looked Parisian chic in a rose-colored printed maxi dress with ruffles on the collar from the maison's Resort 2018 collection. To bundle up, Coigney added a cornflower-colored Valentino coat from the Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection. Très chic!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 41-year-old actress exuded sex appeal at the 12 Strong premiere in New York City on Jan. 16.

The Furious 7 stunner showed some skin in a sheer black Dolce & Gabbana frock that featured various cutouts. Pataky kept the rest of the look to a minimal with black suede Giuseppe Zanotti "Sophie" sandals, retailing for $650, delicate jewelry, her hair swept up and a bold red lip.

GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

ET caught up with Pataky at the event's red carpet where she gushed about how her kids love watching her get ready.

"Every time I dress up [my son, Tristan's] like, 'You look so beautiful, mommy.' It just breaks your heart, you know. It's so beautiful when they see you look great and you're all dressed up and they're like, 'What do you put on your eyes. What is that?'" she said. "Actually, my daughter isn't interested in fashion or dresses or nothing. She doesn't even care when I put on things. She's like, 'Yeah, cool.' She doesn't like dresses at all. She's always in pants, so it's actually fun."

