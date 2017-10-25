Harry Styles' Galactic Sweater, Selena Gomez's Perfect LBD & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

Harry Styles continues to lead the way as best dressed guy with out-of-this-world fashion. Selena Gomez proved that a little black dress never goes out of style and Demi Lovato matched her lilac eyeshadow to her body-hugging Alice + Olivia dress.

This week, Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars let statement pieces speak for themselves. Whether it was a bold lip, a power suit, mismatched heels or an oversized blue floral pin, A-listers chose key accessories to stand out and express their individuality.

From streetwear to red carpet glamour, these celebrities slayed the fashion game for the week of Oct. 22. ET has all the details on the best dressed stars -- and where you can get their looks!