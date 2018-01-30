Bethenny Frankel Is Going 'Above and Beyond' for Jill Zarin Following Death of Her Husband (Exclusive)

Jill Zarin has Bethenny Frankel to lean on during this trying time.

The Bravo star's husband, Bobby Zarin, died earlier this month at 71, and since then, her former Real Housewives of New York City castmate has been there to comfort her, a source tells ET.

“Bethenny has gone above and beyond in private to be there for Jill since Bobby passed," the source says. “She visits her at her apartment, calls her daily and sends her food.”

In season three of RHONY, Jill, 54, and Bethenny, 47, had a falling out, and while they've seen each other over the years, the source notes that the two have never really discussed what occurred. Jill left the series in 2011.

"Jill has wanted to put this in the past for a while and after so many years of not talking. It’s sad that a death had to bring them together again, but if there’s anything positive from this, it was that they were able make up,” the source continues. “Jill apologized for her role in it and Bethenny forgave Jill."

Bobby, founder of Zarin Fabrics and a real estate developer, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. He underwent radioactive iodine treatment and had his thyroid removed, but in 2013 it was revealed that his cancer had spread to his lungs. In 2016, Jill then announced that her husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery.

In August of 2017, Jill celebrated Bobby's "miraculous" recovery following his hospitalization amid his battle against cancer, and just this month, she shared a photo collage on Instagram in celebration of their 18th wedding anniversary.

