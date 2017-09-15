Bette Midler Had to 'Make a Run for It' After a 'Little Accident' Occurred During 'Hello Dolly!'
Bette Midler had a little scare during her Hello Dolly! performance on Thursday night -- but the show must go on!
The two-time Tony winner assured fans that all was well following the blunder, tweeting: "You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight; two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and I fell. But I'm fine."
According to Playbill, the "revolving set which Midler was standing on collided with a drop that was being lowered -- causing the show’s star to fall to the stage."
The accident occurred just moments before the 71-year-old actress was to perform the Act 1 closer, "Before the Parade Passes By."
The production reportedly came to an abrupt halt and the curtain was dropped, but Midler returned to the stage 15 minutes later and proceeded with the rest of her performance.
