Beyonce and Blue Ivy Stun at 2018 Wearable Art Gala, as Blue Bids $19K on Art

Beyoncé put the "art" in "wearable art" at a charity art auction in Los Angeles on Saturday, stunning in a custom-made gown inspired by a Nubian warrior queen.

The "Formation" singer was in attendance at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala to benefit the artist's empowerment organization, WACO, co-founded by her mother, Tina Lawson. The theme of the evening was "From Waco to Wakanda," a play off the name of the fictional home of Marvel's Black Panther character.

And Beyoncé definitely brought Wakandan glam to the night. The designers of her glittering gown -- Falguni and Shane Peacock -- were inspired by the Nubian warrior queen Amanishakheto, according to WWD.

“We felt it was the perfect inspiration when designing for such a strong woman like Beyoncé," the designers told the magazine.

“The metallic cutouts are placed strategically to mimic the shape of armor, as worn by the Nubian armies,” they added. “The elaborate gold train was added to create a 3-D effect that emphasized royalty. Between the metallic cutouts to the gold dramatic train, we attained an artistic statement while respecting the Nubian inspiration.”

Also slaying like her mama was Blue Ivy, who topped her adorable outfit with a gold Cleopatra-style wig.

But even at just 6 years old, Blue is already a budding art investor -- on Saturday night, she bid a whopping $19,000 for a piece of art, while dad JAY-Z hilariously tried to stop her from going any higher. Looks like Tyler Perry saved the day by outbidding her anyway!

Lool... Blue Ivy is about to buy all the Artworks at the auction. She must have been listening to JayZ's tracks about Basquiat and investing in Art. pic.twitter.com/Nd0pFrA16z — R. (@alrhemist) March 18, 2018

JAY-Z trying to stop Blue from bidding at the 2018 #WearableArtGala [#2]. 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/1vSkPx6vcU — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2018

There were serious moments during the night, too -- particularly, when Beyoncé took to the stage to accept a Humanitarian Award and gave an emotional speech in which she talked about feeling like she could be doing more to help others, and the debt she owes her mother.

"I think the real reason I feel weird getting this award from my mother," she said, audibly sniffing back tears, "is because I feel I should be giving her an award tonight."

