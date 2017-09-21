Beyonce and JAY-Z Are Relaxed and Romantic on Yacht Date Night -- See the Pics!
Beyonce and JAY-Z are crazy in love!
The 36-year-old singer shared a handful of new pictures from recent date nights with her rapper hubby on her website on Thursday. In one cute snap, the couple is seen sitting on a docked yacht and kissing. Another blurry shot shows the lovebirds smiling wide and getting cozy.
In a handful of other snazzy pics, which she also shared on Instagram, Beyonce shows off her blue lipstick and strikes a pose wearing black-and-white checkered Zimmerman shorts with a denim Attico top, black Marni pumps and a circular Reformation bag.
The new mom also shared makeup-free shots of herself on the yacht, as well as a couple of JAY-Z enjoying the sunset and lighting a cigar.
The music icon was recently spotted beaming as she left the New Amsterdam Theatre after watching the popular Broadway musical, Aladdin, in New York City.
