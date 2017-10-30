Beyonce and JAY-Z Channel Hip-Hop Couple Notorious BIG and Lil' Kim for Halloween

Leave it to Beyonce and JAY-Z to come up with the ultimate couple's costume.

The two attended Kelly Rowland's Halloween party over the weekend, and decided to go as another hip-hop power couple! Beyonce dressed as hip-hop artist Lil' Kim, while JAY-Z channeled the late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G.

The mother of three's costume appears to be inspired by Lil' Kim's look in Missy Elliott's music video for "The Rain," while her husband rocked 5001 Flavors leather jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt that he accessorized with a cane, gold chains and sunglasses.