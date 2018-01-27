Beyonce and JAY-Z Dress to Impress for Roc Nation Brunch -- See the Pics!

Beyonce is definitely queen of the castle.

The 36-year-old superstar was dressed to the nines as she left husband JAY-Z's Roc Nation Brunch at One World Trade Center in New York City on Saturday.

Bey rocked both a thigh-high slit and a deep V neckline in a stunning black gown, accessorizing her look with strappy sandals, dazzling earrings and cool sunglasses. JAY-Z, meanwhile, brought out his most dapper duds, sporting a gray three-piece suit and hat. The couple adorably held hands while exiting the building, as they headed to Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where Jay was honored with the GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award.

Beyonce later took to Instagram to share pics of her ravishing look.

Meanwhile, the rapper couldn't have had a better Saturday, proving he was the host with the most at his Roc Nation Brunch. Jay was the life of the party as he mingled with guests like Diddy, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey, Jaden Smith, Swizz Beatz and Susan Sarandon, while Bey posed for a pic with Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei.

The GRAMMY Awards air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28. See more on the GRAMMYs in the video below.

