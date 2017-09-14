Beyonce Attends 'Dear Evan Hansen' Broadway Show and Leaves the Cast in Tears - Watch!
Beyonce makes dreams come true!
The 36-year-old singer attended Dear Evan Hansen's Thursday performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York City and the cast was beyond excited!
The Broadway show's star, Ben Platt, couldn't contain his emotions and took to social media to share his one-on-one encounter with the "Formation" singer.
"It happened," he captioned his cute snapshot.
Kristolyn Lloyd, who portrays Alana Beck in the Tony Award-winning musical, also shared a group pic with Queen Bey.
"Hi I met Her. K bye 👋🏾#Beyonce #DearEvanHansen#QueenB," she captioned the shot.
The 32-year-old actress also posted a video of the "aftermath," where the entire cast is seen freaking out and overwhelmed after meeting Beyonce.
Last week, Beyonce was in her hometown of Houston, helping victims of the Texas flood at St. Johns Church.