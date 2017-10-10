Beyonce Celebrates the 15th Anniversary of ''03 Bonnie and Clyde' With Husband JAY-Z -- See the Throwbacks!
Queen Bey took it old school for a little celebration!
The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a few clips from her classic hit with JAY-Z, "03 Bonnie & Clyde," in honor of the song's 15th anniversary.
"I can’t believe its been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde 🙏🏽 You ready 😊🙏🏾? Lets go get em❤️💛💙💜💚," Bey wrote in one of the captions, borrowing some lyrics from the song.
The song appeared on Jay's album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse, and the music video was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.
It also marked the couple's first collaboration, and the unofficial beginning of their relationship. The two are, of course, now married with three kids, 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
The cute couple hit up a friend's wedding this past weekend, where the 36-year-old singer looked radiant in a peach gown, alongside her husband and Blue.
And speaking of throwbacks, Bey's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, recently shared this cute pic of a young Beyonce looking just like Blue Ivy around the same age.
“If Beyoncè don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni,” Tina captioned the childhood photo of Beyoncè at the hair salon.
