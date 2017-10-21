Beyonce Continues to Slay Her Fashion Game in New Instagram Photos
Beyonce don't play!
The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share pics of her latest fierce look.
The mother of three, who gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter just four months ago, flaunts her toned tummy in a white Ivy Park crop top, a black-and-white skirt and peep-toe pumps in the snaps. Bey accessorized her look with a blue-and-white bag, retro sunglasses and a top knot.
The GRAMMY winner has been all about showing off her fashion on Instagram lately, with everything from her casual, everyday looks to her elaborate red carpet ensembles.
