Beyonce Dazzles in Best Post-Baby Look Yet: See Her Emerald Green Gown at a Tidal Event!
Just when fans thought the slayage couldn’t get any more spectacular, Beyonce showed up to the Tidal X Brooklyn event at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night in her best post-baby look yet.
The 36-year-old mother of three reeked of old Hollywood glamor and lots of her signature style in an emerald green custom Walter Mendez dress.
The floor-length gown featured a racy thigh-high slit and a cross-cleavage cutout as it hugged her impressive hourglass figure.
Queen Bey rocked a high half-ponytail and kept warm with a plum-colored fur stole.
The event featured performances by rappers Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce’s hubby and Tidal founder Jay-Z.
