Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson and More Celebs Donate Thousands to Aid Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts
Celebrities including Beyoncé, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have pledged substantial funds to aid recovery efforts in Houston, Texas, in the devastating wake of Hurricane Harvey.
"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.
“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can," the singer added.
The musician, whose BeyGOOD organization helps places in need around the globe, also posted a photo on Instagram, which read, “Texas you are in my prayers.”
Other celebrities posted videos with their pledges. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart launched a fundraising campaign on Crowdrise and called on various stars to match his $25,000 donation.
Johnson accepted his Central Intelligence co-star's challenge, posting a video in which he announced he had also donated $25,000 and encouraged others to donate “a buck or two.” Describing the hurricane as “Mother Nature at her strongest wrath,” the actor also noted how relief efforts could unite the country “regardless of race and politics.”
“Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith,” Johnson captioned the video. “Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. “
DJ Khaled also accepted Hart’s challenge, tweeting a video with his adorable son, Asahd, in which he confirmed he had also sent $25,000 to help victims.
Country star Chris Young took to Instagram to share how a house he owns would likely need to be torn down from wind and flooding damage. He also announced he had pledged $100,000 to relief efforts.
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt posted an update from Dallas, where he and his NFL teammates were stranded ahead of a preseason game with the Cowboys on Thursday, and encouraged further donations to his own campaign, which has already raised more than $1 million.
Meanwhile, Bachelor star Sean Lowe headed out on a boat to help people in Houston.
“I couldn't believe the devastation,” he captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget.”
