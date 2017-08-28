Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson and More Celebs Donate Thousands to Aid Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can," the singer added.

The musician, whose BeyGOOD organization helps places in need around the globe, also posted a photo on Instagram, which read, “Texas you are in my prayers.”

Other celebrities posted videos with their pledges. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart launched a fundraising campaign on Crowdrise and called on various stars to match his $25,000 donation.

Johnson accepted his Central Intelligence co-star's challenge, posting a video in which he announced he had also donated $25,000 and encouraged others to donate “a buck or two.” Describing the hurricane as “Mother Nature at her strongest wrath,” the actor also noted how relief efforts could unite the country “regardless of race and politics.”

“Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith,” Johnson captioned the video. “Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. “