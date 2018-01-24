Beyonce Ends Workout With a Bunch of Cupcakes -- See the Pic!

It's all about moderation for Beyonce.

The 36-year-old superstar was spotted hitting up a SoulCycle class in West Hollywood on Monday -- only to leave with a plastic container filled with cupcakes.

An eyewitness tells ET that Bey, sporting diamond print leggings and a black hoodie, hit up a class with her husband, JAY-Z. The couple was spotted in the back of a spin class that was filled with regular people.

Backgrid

On Tuesday night, Bey and JAY headed out to dinner at TAO in Los Angeles, where they dined with Mary J. Blige, Cassie, DJ Khaled and Nas at a dinner that Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted honoring Blige's recent Oscar nominations.

Next up for the couple is Sunday's GRAMMY Awards in New York City. See more on the show in the video below.

