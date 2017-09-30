Beyonce Flaunts Fit Post-Baby Body in New Instagram Pics
Thirteen Beyonces are better than one!
The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from her latest night out. Queen Bey slays in a fitted red skirt, white T-shirt and chunky yellow arm warmers.
The mother of three turns to the side in a couple poses, showing off her fit post-baby body, after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June.
Beyonce hasn't slowed down adding two babies to her brood -- she recently joined J Balvin and Willy William on a remix of of "Mi Gente."
The singer, who has also been working to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, announced on Thursday that all proceeds from the song will go to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.
