Fashion

Beyonce Flaunts Long Legs and Slim Figure in Booty-Baring Jean Shorts

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍
Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

Christmas came early for Beyonce fans!

The 36-year-old songstress gifted her Beehive with a handful of stylish new fashion pics of herself on Saturday, flaunting her slim figure in booty-baring jean shorts.

In the snaps, shared on her website and Instagram, the "Sweet Dreams" singer slays in a Proenza Schouler T-shirt under a yellow-and-red DSquared jacket, which she paired with cut-off denim shorts and $1,050 Fendi sandals.

She completed the look with Fendi sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, gold chain necklaces and a $2,800 Louis Vuitton Monet tote.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

This year has been filled with fabulous pics of the stunning star showing off her fierce ensembles.

Just last week, she treated fans to four bangin' looks, which included a body-hugging gold dress and a chic pencil skirt and casual tee outfit.

See another show-stopping ensemble in the video below.

