Beyonce Flaunts Long Legs and Slim Figure in Booty-Baring Jean Shorts

Christmas came early for Beyonce fans!

The 36-year-old songstress gifted her Beehive with a handful of stylish new fashion pics of herself on Saturday, flaunting her slim figure in booty-baring jean shorts.

In the snaps, shared on her website and Instagram, the "Sweet Dreams" singer slays in a Proenza Schouler T-shirt under a yellow-and-red DSquared jacket, which she paired with cut-off denim shorts and $1,050 Fendi sandals.

She completed the look with Fendi sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, gold chain necklaces and a $2,800 Louis Vuitton Monet tote.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 23, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 23, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 23, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

This year has been filled with fabulous pics of the stunning star showing off her fierce ensembles.

Just last week, she treated fans to four bangin' looks, which included a body-hugging gold dress and a chic pencil skirt and casual tee outfit.

See another show-stopping ensemble in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Haddish and Beyonce Take a Selfie Together at JAY-Z's Concert -- See the Pic!

Beyonce Looks Red Hot in Vintage 'Vogue' Top and Body-Hugging Skirt

Beyonce Goes Gold, Cuddles Up With JAY-Z in New Instagram Pics

Related Gallery