Beyonce, George Clooney and Julia Roberts Among Stars to Participate in Hurricane Harvey Telethon

The stars are aligning to help those victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On Sept. 12, a one-hour telethon will air live at 8 p.m. ET across several networks -- including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT -- to help raise money for relief efforts in Houston, Texas.

A number of celebrities have signed up to participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, including Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.