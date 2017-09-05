Beyonce, George Clooney and Julia Roberts Among Stars to Participate in Hurricane Harvey Telethon
The stars are aligning to help those victims of Hurricane Harvey.
On Sept. 12, a one-hour telethon will air live at 8 p.m. ET across several networks -- including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT -- to help raise money for relief efforts in Houston, Texas.
A number of celebrities have signed up to participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, including Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.
MORE: Justin Bieber Donates $25,000 to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims -- 'I'm So Sorry This Is Happening'
The telecast will take place on the Universal Studios lot in Hollywood, California, as well as New York City's Times Square and Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. Country crooner George Straight is also set to perform from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas.
Other stars confirmed to either appear live or in a pre-taped segments are Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and Blake Shelton.
MORE: Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Over Hurricane Harvey as Hollywood Joins Forces to Aid Relief
Proceeds from the telethon are to be divided among United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.
Here's a look at how other stars are helping those in need following the destruction from Hurricane Harvey: