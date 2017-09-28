Beyonce Joins J Balvin and Willy William on 'Mi Gente' Remix to Benefit Hurricane & Earthquake Relief
Queen Bey slays en Español -- and all for a good cause!
The songstress joins J Balvin and Willy William on their remix of "Mi Gente," crooning her verses in Spanish a la Bieber's "Despacito."
Apart from being a welcome upgrade to one of the hottest songs of the summer, Beyonce's appearance also comes for a good cause -- raising money for victims of recent natural disasters.
"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," Bey announced on Instagram. "To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts."
Queen Bey has been working hard to do her part to help those impacted by the recent disasters, beginning in her native Houston. She recently participated in the Hand in Hand telethon, which raised over $44 million for relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey and Irma and TIDAL will host their 3rd annual Tidal X: Brooklyn concert at the Barclays Center on Oct. 17 to benefit hurricane relief efforts and those affected by the earthquakes in Mexico.
