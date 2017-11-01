Beyonce Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Lion King'!

Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), John Oliver (Zazu), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Eric Andre (Azizi), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi) and Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) also star. JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph will play young Simba and Young Nala, respectively.

The Lion King became an instant Disney classic after its release in 1994. The film grossed $968.8 million around the globe, won two Academy Awards and two GRAMMY Awards. The Broadway adaptation, which debuted in 1997, earned six Tonys.

Favreau's live-action version is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

See the latest on Beyonce in the video below.