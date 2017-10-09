Beyonce Looks Just Like Blue Ivy in Epic Throwback Photo From Mom Tina Knowles: Pic!
Seeing double!
Not only has Blue Ivy Carter started her music career early, but the 5-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce also looks exactly like her GRAMMY-winning mom when she was her age.
Proud grandmother Tina Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to share a shocking throwback pic of Queen Bey with fans.
“If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni,” Tina captioned the childhood photo of Beyonce at the hair salon.
Blue was also by her parents’ side over the weekend at the wedding of a family friend in New Orleans, Louisiana. The cutie, who has been featured on both of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s most recent albums, was spotted dancing on her rapper dad’s feet during the reception while wearing a $5,000 dress.
Blue is also a big sister to her twin siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June.
