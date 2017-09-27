Beyonce Looks Red Hot While Flaunting Her 'Chunky' Jewelry -- See the Pics!

Beyonce continues to live her best life, and this week that means rocking some red-hot styles at a Bruno Mars concert.

The 36-year-old singer revealed fun new pics from her date night with hubby JAY-Z to watch the

"Versace on the Floor" singer perform at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this week.

In one Instagram slideshow, posted on Wednesday and set to Mars' song "Chunky," Beyonce flaunts her all-red ensemble, composed of a red coat with white stitching, white-and-red heels and a red quilted purse with studs.

The "Flawless" singer also shows off her hoop earrings that say "Chunky" and her adorable diamond rings with each of her kids' – Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi -- first initials.