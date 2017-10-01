Beyonce Makes Glam Appearance at Star-Studded 'SNL' After-Party to Support Jay Z: Pics!
All eyes were on Beyoncé last night following Jay-Z's Saturday Night Live performance in New York.
The 36-year-old singer hit up the SNL after party at TAO nightclub chicly dressed in a form-fitting white top and high-waist, wide-legged black trousers. She paired the look with Christian Louboutin platform sandals and a sleek, straight hairstyle.
RELATED: Alec Baldwin Returns as Donald Trump in Scathing 'SNL' Season 43 Premiere Cold Open
Jay Z, who performed a series of tracks from his 4:44 album for the season 43 premiere of the sketch comedy show, arrived wearing a red velvet jacket with a black T-shirt and pants.
The hip-hop power couple -- who enjoyed an evening out on the town without their three children, 5-year-old Blue Ivy and 6-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter -- were joined by several other celebrity guests and SNL cast members, including comedian Leslie Jones, who posted selfies with the couple.
MORE: Ryan Gosling Struggles (Again) to Keep a Straight Face in 'SNL' Premiere
Also in attendance at the star-studded bash were Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Alicia Keys, as well as SNL host Ryan Gosling and his wife, Eva Mendes, who were spotted holding hands. This was Gosling's second time hosting SNL, and the star hilariously struggled to keep a straight face during his "Close Encounter" sketch with series regular Kate McKinnon.
Watch below for more on Saturday night's SNL season premiere.