Beyoncé Releases New Music Video for 'Freedom' in Celebration of International Day of the Girl
On Wednesday, the International Day of the Girl, the singer posted a video on her Facebook page, partnering with Salma Hayek's Chime for Change initiative and The Global Goals to produce the clip.
In the video, an international group of young girls fiercely lip sync to Bey's 2016 song "Freedom" as startling statistics about the world's female population are displayed on screen: 71% of human trafficking victims are girls, while 130 million girls are out of school.
Today is #DayoftheGirl. Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day. Join me, Chime for Change, and The Global Goals by taking action for #FreedomForGirls now: www.globalgoals.org/dayofthegirlPosted by Beyoncé on Wednesday, October 11, 2017
To help fight the causes listed in the video, visit The Global Goals' #FreedomForGirls page here to support one of the many organizations working to help young girls around the world.
Queen Bey also recently lent her voice to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The 36-year-old performer joined J Balvin and Willy William on their remix of "Mi Gente," singing in Spanish and English, and raising money for a good cause.
"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," Bey announced on Instagram. "To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts."
