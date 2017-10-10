Beyonce Rocks a Cleavage-Baring Jumpsuit: See the Sexy Look and Her Insane Post-Baby Body!
Pink stripe perfection! Beyonce continued her post-baby slayage on Monday night when she shared a series of sexy new photos of herself.
The 36-year-old GRAMMY winner rocked a merlot-colored belted jumpsuit with neon pink stripes down the side and a plunging neckline, showing off lots of cleavage.
Queen Bey paired the look with matching neon pink heels and circular white shades, posing for the racy shots on Instagram.
In one pic, Beyonce sits across from her hubby, Jay-Z , as he appears to be taking her photo. In another she holds up a purple and brown purse, ready for a night out on the town.
Beyonce’s been loving her time in NYC lately, attending her sister Solange Knowles’ Radio City Music Hall show last week and the star-studded Saturday Night Live after party when her rapper husband performed on the sketch comedy show.
The “Formation” singer welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, back in June and has been killing the post-baby fashion game ever since.
