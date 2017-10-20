Beyonce Rocks a Crop Top 4 Months After Giving Birth, Shows How to Wear a Purse Like a Fanny Pack

The '90s are back, and if Beyonce has anything to do with it, so are fanny packs!

On Friday, Queen Bey rocked a weekend warrior ensemble that showed off all her curves and epic sense of style. Just four months after giving birth to twins, Beyonce is already incorporating crop tops back into her fashion rotation!

Sporting a short, blue sweatshirt that showed off her flat stomach and a bit of her black bra, the mother of three paired the top with an optical illusion black, white and orange pencil skirt that hugged in all the right places.