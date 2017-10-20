Beyonce Rocks a Crop Top 4 Months After Giving Birth, Shows How to Wear a Purse Like a Fanny Pack
The '90s are back, and if Beyonce has anything to do with it, so are fanny packs!
On Friday, Queen Bey rocked a weekend warrior ensemble that showed off all her curves and epic sense of style. Just four months after giving birth to twins, Beyonce is already incorporating crop tops back into her fashion rotation!
Sporting a short, blue sweatshirt that showed off her flat stomach and a bit of her black bra, the mother of three paired the top with an optical illusion black, white and orange pencil skirt that hugged in all the right places.
Her accessories and hair were also on point. Rocking a top knot, she paired the outfit with black strappy heels, pink sunglasses fit for Elton John and an orange purse that she wore around her waist like a fanny pack.
Beyonce has been really good about sharing her hot mom looks with her 107 million-plus Instagram followers.
