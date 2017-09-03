Beyonce Rocks Short Shorts, Supports Husband Jay Z Ahead of 36th Birthday
Happy early birthday Queen Bey!
Beyoncè started her birthday celebrations Saturday night, where she rocked Daisy Dukes and a pair of sparkly high heels and socks while posing with hip-hop star Cardi B at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.
Her husband, Jay Z, headlined the festival and sister Solange also performed, and the family reunion didn't stop there.
According to E! News, her kids -- Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir -- were also spotted in a private area, as well as Beyoncè and Jay Z's moms, Tina Knowles and Gloria Carter.
The singer turns 36 on Monday and looks better and happier than ever. She's been spotted out on several date nights the past few months with Jay Z, after having the twins back in June.
