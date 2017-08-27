Beyonce Sends Her Prayers to Houston as City Continues to Be Slammed by Hurricane Harvey
She may be Queen Bey, but she's never forgotten where she's from.
Beyoncè posted an Instagram of herself holding the state flag of Texas, showing her support as Hurricane Harvey slams the city and the southeast coast of the state.
The hurricane was on stars minds over the weekend. During the MTV VMAs, host Katy Perry urged viewers to go to the Red Cross website for donation information.
Other stars shared their thoughts and prayers for the people of Houston on social media, including Ellen DeGeneres:
