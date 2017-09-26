Beyonce Sends Lady Gaga a Get Well Present: 'So Lucky to Have So Much Love'
It's not bad to have Queen Bey as a friend!
Lady Gaga just shared a picture of herself on Instagram, cuddled up in a hoodie from her "Telephone" duet partner, Beyonce's, Ivy Park clothing line.
The singer revealed she wasn't having a great day health-wise and found comfort in the sweatshirt from her "honey B."
She wrote in the caption, "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be with the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths."
"Feel so lucky to have so much love," she added.
Gaga also shared a picture of flowers she received from Beyoncè, thanking her for being an inspiration to her in her early days as an artist. "This was so kind," she wrote in the caption. "If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going."
The 31-year-old artist recently opened up about dealing with fibromyalgia, a disorder that can cause chronic pain and fatigue. She postponed the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, apologizing to fans on Instagram in an emotional post.
“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them,” she wrote. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”
She also shares her struggles in her new Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two, which shows her visiting doctors to deal with the pain.
"I have chased this pain for four or five years," Gaga says over scenes of her getting shots at a medical facility.
And she credits her Little Monsters for helping with the discomfort. "But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can f**king go," she shares.
