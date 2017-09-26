Beyonce Sends Lady Gaga a Get Well Present: 'So Lucky to Have So Much Love'

It's not bad to have Queen Bey as a friend!

Lady Gaga just shared a picture of herself on Instagram, cuddled up in a hoodie from her "Telephone" duet partner, Beyonce's, Ivy Park clothing line.

The singer revealed she wasn't having a great day health-wise and found comfort in the sweatshirt from her "honey B."

She wrote in the caption, "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be with the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths."