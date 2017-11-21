Beyoncé Sent the Sweetest Gift to Ben Platt for His Last Performance in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Ben Platt is sharing the special package none other than Beyonce sent him for his final performance in the musical .

Having in New York in September, the singer made the sweet gesture of sending Platt a gift box of blue roses from Venus et Fleur and a cute note.

“Today is going to be a great day and here’s why,” the “Formation” singer started her note to Platt. “Because this is only beginning for you. Congrats on an amazing run. Sincerely Me, B.”

A thrilled Platt shared a snap of the note on his Instagram story, adding the caption, “I will save these forever. #blueroses.”