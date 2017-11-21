Beyoncé Sent the Sweetest Gift to Ben Platt for His Last Performance in 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Ben Platt is sharing the special package none other than Beyonce sent him for his final performance in the musical .
Having in New York in September, the singer made the sweet gesture of sending Platt a gift box of blue roses from Venus et Fleur and a cute note.
“Today is going to be a great day and here’s why,” the “Formation” singer started her note to Platt. “Because this is only beginning for you. Congrats on an amazing run. Sincerely Me, B.”
A thrilled Platt shared a snap of the note on his Instagram story, adding the caption, “I will save these forever. #blueroses.”
left the show’s cast shell-shocked and in tears following her September visit to check out their performance, where she hung backstage and posed for photos.
Platt was just as ecstatic as his coworkers, sharing a photo showing him talking to the pop queen, which he still has pinned to the top of his Twitter profile.
Following Platt’s exit from the musical, The Real O’Neals star Noah Galvin will step into the role of Evan Hansen from Tuesday.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch 'Dear Evan Hansen' Star Ben Platt Hit on Eric McCormack in 'Will & Grace' Sneak Peek!
NEWS: Beyoncé Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Women in Music List