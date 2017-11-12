Beyonce Shares Amazing Destiny's Child Throwback Pics in Celebration of 'No No No's 20th Anniversary
Believe it or not, it's been 20 years since Destiny's Child came on the scene with their first major hit, "No, No, No."
And on Saturday, Beyoncé shared some never-before-seen pics from inside the recording studio with the original line-up of Destiny's Child (herself, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett) in honor of the song's anniversary.
She also posted a cute black and white shot of a smiling Rowland.
And there's this black-and-white photo of a young Beyoncé, singing in the microphone on the eve of her big break with the group.
In addition to the candid photos, Queen Bey shared some fun promotional group shots, where the girls rocked some late '90s fashion.
The 36-year-old artist has been feeling a retro vibe lately. For Halloween, she sported multiple classic looks from rapper Lil' Kim's fashionable past.
"Hip hop would not be the same without our original Queen B," Bey wrote, dubbing the pics: "Lil' Kim Appreciation Halloween."
One such look, which included red leather pants, a white button-up tied in the front and Chanel suspenders, was from Missy Elliott's 1997 music video for "The Rain."
She's also been feeling hometown Houston pride. Just a week after the Houston Astros won the World Series, Queen Bey showed up to the famous Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans wearing the team's jersey.
The mother of three has been showing a lot of love for her hometown since the devastating hurricane that hit Houston in September.
ET recently spoke exclusively with her and Solange's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, about how their family is helping to rebuild the city. "As Beyonce has said, she's gonna help as many people as we can. That's the idea. That's the goal," she said. "Everyone out there should donate, even if it's a dollar."